TikTok's Favorite Couple, Lexi and Hayden, Are Getting Dragged on Reddit — Here's Why

Other fun facts about the couple: Lexi loves to sing and Hayden frequently plays video games. They also share a dog named Alex.

Their exact birthdates are unknown, but Lexi previously noted that she was 19 years old. In September, she also wished Hayden a happy 21st birthday.

But despite the couple's 136,000 followers, they've got a few haters out there. Negative conversations about the couple have started to populate on Reddit. In fact, a whole community dubbed r/Lexi_and_HaydenSnark Lounge now exists.