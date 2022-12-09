Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok
Trevor Clark TikTok
Source: TikTok/ @emoprincess1996

Who Is Trevor Clark? It's a TikTok Mystery

Allison Hunt - Author
By

Dec. 8 2022, Published 9:47 p.m. ET

"To be or not to be, that is the question." At least it was the question, until one Trevor Clark came along.

The internet is in an uproar about who Trevor Clark is. Is he man? Is he myth? Is he legend? Is he an alt right QAnon leader?

Confused about what we're even referencing? We get it. It's hard to keep up with the Kardashians, but even harder to keep up with Gen Z. The tale of Trevor Clark started the way most modern tales do — with a Viral TikTok video...

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Trevor Clark on TikTok?

TikTok user @emoprincess1996 had no idea the chaos that was about to ensue when she posted the above TikTok. The video is set to "Escapism" by Raye and the lyrics go, "A little context if you care to listen, I found myself in a s--t position."

The words on the video read, "On a 12-hour flight because my husband told me to cancel my girls' trip because our three kids were starting to overwhelm him and I'm so ready to go home and do my husband's laundry and take care of our children — this is a blessing in disguise. I love my husband, Trevor Clark."

She continues on in the caption: "Marriage is full of bumps and quirks but it’s my duty to keep Trevor happy as he is my blessing and my whole world."

Emo even followed up with a video that read, "Thanks to the internet, Trevor Clark and I are getting a divorce. Cancel culture is real and it hurts people. He saw the TikTok and he can't do it anymore. You got what you wanted, internet."

Article continues below advertisement

Now you understand why the internet was in an uproar about who this woman's husband (ex-husband?) is. The people were either confused, thinking they missed a TikTok, while others had their own stories to tell...

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Still confused? We get it. Thankfully Emo cleared up the whole kerfuffle...

Article continues below advertisement

In the 55-second video, Emo tells us that Trevor Clark is not real! She says:

"First of all, Trevor Clark is not a real person, like at all, I'm not even referencing anything. This is just, like, my sense of humor... Second, of all, I'm not referencing a specific incident... if you do relate to that video at all, I just want to say that you deserve better..."

So, it was satire the whole time! But people felt so strongly watching her video because it feels not too far off from the realm of possibility. You know what else is satire? The Handmaid's Tale. The Oxford Dictionary even defines satire as "the use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people's stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues."

Well played, Emo, well played.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Andrew Dawson's TikTok Leaves Behind a Trail of Creepy Conspiracy Theories

Lululemon Karen Tries Stealing Items After Being Told She Can’t Return Used Clothes

Should Women Split the Bill With Their Partner? TikTok Debates the 50/50 Girl

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.