Who Is Trevor Clark? It's a TikTok Mystery

"To be or not to be, that is the question." At least it was the question, until one Trevor Clark came along.

The internet is in an uproar about who Trevor Clark is. Is he man? Is he myth? Is he legend? Is he an alt right QAnon leader?

Confused about what we're even referencing? We get it. It's hard to keep up with the Kardashians, but even harder to keep up with Gen Z. The tale of Trevor Clark started the way most modern tales do — with a Viral TikTok video...