Who Is Trevor Clark? It's a TikTok Mystery
"To be or not to be, that is the question." At least it was the question, until one Trevor Clark came along.
The internet is in an uproar about who Trevor Clark is. Is he man? Is he myth? Is he legend? Is he an alt right QAnon leader?
Confused about what we're even referencing? We get it. It's hard to keep up with the Kardashians, but even harder to keep up with Gen Z. The tale of Trevor Clark started the way most modern tales do — with a Viral TikTok video...
Who is Trevor Clark on TikTok?
TikTok user @emoprincess1996 had no idea the chaos that was about to ensue when she posted the above TikTok. The video is set to "Escapism" by Raye and the lyrics go, "A little context if you care to listen, I found myself in a s--t position."
The words on the video read, "On a 12-hour flight because my husband told me to cancel my girls' trip because our three kids were starting to overwhelm him and I'm so ready to go home and do my husband's laundry and take care of our children — this is a blessing in disguise. I love my husband, Trevor Clark."
She continues on in the caption: "Marriage is full of bumps and quirks but it’s my duty to keep Trevor happy as he is my blessing and my whole world."
Emo even followed up with a video that read, "Thanks to the internet, Trevor Clark and I are getting a divorce. Cancel culture is real and it hurts people. He saw the TikTok and he can't do it anymore. You got what you wanted, internet."
Now you understand why the internet was in an uproar about who this woman's husband (ex-husband?) is. The people were either confused, thinking they missed a TikTok, while others had their own stories to tell...
Still confused? We get it. Thankfully Emo cleared up the whole kerfuffle...
In the 55-second video, Emo tells us that Trevor Clark is not real! She says:
"First of all, Trevor Clark is not a real person, like at all, I'm not even referencing anything. This is just, like, my sense of humor... Second, of all, I'm not referencing a specific incident... if you do relate to that video at all, I just want to say that you deserve better..."
So, it was satire the whole time! But people felt so strongly watching her video because it feels not too far off from the realm of possibility. You know what else is satire? The Handmaid's Tale. The Oxford Dictionary even defines satire as "the use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people's stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues."
Well played, Emo, well played.