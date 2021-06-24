'Siesta Key's' Sam Logan's Parents, Unlike Their Son, Prefer a Private Life

Last season, fans of MTV’s reality show Siesta Key were introduced to Sam Logan . In Season 3, Episode 18, Juliette Porter started hanging out with Sam, and viewers saw their relationship quickly heat up and progress before the season came to an end. However, before the two rode off into the sunset, there was a bit of drama. Sam and Juliette’s ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras had a bit of beef, and let’s not forget that Kelsey Owens spreads rumors about Juliette to Sam.

However, the two overcame everything, and when Season 4 debuted, they were still together and happy as ever. It’s apparent that Sam lives quite the luxurious lifestyle on Siesta Key, and while it’s no secret that Sam is pretty rich, it’s not clear what his career is. It would seem that Sam’s parents are the reason why he can afford everything he has, including the multi-million dollar mansion he recently purchased.

Even though Sam has recently made himself more accessible to the public since he started making cameo appearances on the series, his parents, on the other hand, lead private lives. Since Sam has been a more permanent fixture on the show, fans have been wanting to know who his parents are and what they do for a living. Here's all we know about Sam's parents, Sam Logan Sr. and Elizabeth Logan.

Who are Sam Logan's parents?

Sam's parents come from lucrative families. Sam’s father, Samuel Logan Sr., is a businessman who is an essential part of his family’s construction business Logan Construction Group. The company is based out of Windermere, Fla. Sam Sr. has been an active part of his family’s business since its establishment almost 30 years ago. The construction company is known for building homes in the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas.

The family business has also built homes in Florida’s most affluent neighborhoods, such as Hammock Point, Palm Lake, and Tilden’s Grove. According to BuildZoom, Sam’s family’s construction company has been rated in the 85th percentile for quality production. Sam’s mother, Elizabeth Logan, is actually the grand-niece of the founder of The Scripps Research Institute. The famous non-profit American medical research institute focuses on research in biomedical industries.

Also, Elizabeth is a major shareholder in Scripts Networks Interactive, one of the most successful television companies running numerous networks. The DIY Network, Food Network, HGTV, and the Travel Channel are all owned by Sam’s mother’s extended families. Fans won't find many photos of Sam and his parents on social media, but Sam does post quite a few with his brother Max while on vacation in cities like Aspen, Miami, and New York.