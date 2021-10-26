Not Everyone Loves the "Who Are You in Love With" Instagram Trend

Recently, Instagram users have been sharing the "Who are you in love with" sticker, posting photos of their significant others as part of a new trend that has received mixed reactions.

Popular social media site Instagram has released a variety of new stickers for users to add to their Instagram story posts, allowing for more creativity and interaction with others. There's a new sticker for sharing a post to your story , as well as a new way to share links .

Here's how to find the "Who are you in love with" sticker on Instagram.

More than 600,000 users have participated in the "Who are you in love with" trend, sharing photos of their significant others and other important people in their lives. But finding the "Who are you in love with" sticker isn't as simple as searching for it when making a post to your story, the way most Instagram stickers are. The sticker was actually created by user @astrida_03, and you have to visit her profile to add the sticker to your post.

Astrida Maisha Mascarenhas has the sticker saved on her Highlights under her "addyoursticker" category. There, she has stickers for a variety of things, including sunset photos, things that "give you happiness," and of course, the popular "Who are you in love with." Once you find the sticker in her Highlight Reel, you click, "Add Yours" to pull it up in your story. From there, you can either take the photo you want to add to the collection or upload one from your camera roll by clicking it in the bottom left corner.

You can also browse the stories others have created with the sticker by tapping on it and seeing who else participated in the trend. Just remember that if your profile is public, others will also be able to see and interact with the post you add to the sticker, even if they don't follow you. Astrida also has many other stickers you can contribute to if you want more trends to participate in.

