Country Music Singer Pat Green Lost Several Members of His Family in the Texas Flood "We are grieving right alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 8 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Pat Green

The death toll continues to rise following the flash floods that hit Central Texas in July 2025. According to NBC 5, as of July 8, more than 100 people have died, 30 of whom are children. Rescuers are still searching for missing people, including five girls and a camp counselor from Camp Mystic, a summer camp that was hit hard by the natural disaster.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is a tragic time for us," said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha in a press conference. "We're so grateful and thankful for all the resources that have been provided to us to do this job. I can assure you we will not stop until this mission is complete." Social media is filled with images of homes that have been destroyed and heartbroken family members weeping over the death of a loved one. Country music singer Pat Green is one of those individuals. Who did he lose in the flood?

Article continues below advertisement

Who did Pat Green lose in the flood?

Three days after the flooding began, Pat shared a devastating message to Instagram. The country music singer revealed that he and his family, like so many others, "suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss" following the floods in Central Texas. "We are grieving right alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy," said Pat before asking for privacy at this time.

Pat's wife Kori shared the same message to her Instagram, but provided more information in the caption. "We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and concern," she wrote. "Pat’s little brother John, his wife Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood." She went on to say, "We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayer."

Article continues below advertisement

Pat Green canceled a show due to the floods.

On the evening of July 4, Pat took to Instagram in order to let his fans know that he was canceling a show at Luckenbach Texas in Fredericksburg. "Hi Folks, due to the unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country, it has been decided to postpone tomorrow night’s show," he wrote. It's unclear whether Pat knew about his family at this point.

Article continues below advertisement

Those who commented the day of the post were extremely understanding regarding Pat's update. "Sad we won’t get to see y’all tonight but totally respect the decision and feels like the right thing to do," commented one person. "Praying for all." After it was revealed that Pat was directly affected by the floods, a few folks commented they were sorry for his loss and were praying for him and his family.