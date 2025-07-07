What Happened to Maverick Knoll? Remembering a Little Boy Taken Too Soon Maverick Knoll tragically died at the age of 7 on July 4, 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published July 7 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@brianna.t.champion

When a child passes away unexpectedly, the loss ripples far beyond family. The death of 7-year-old Maverick Matthew Knoll on July 4, 2025, has left his parents, siblings, extended family, classmates, teachers, and even strangers mourning a life that ended too soon. He was described by those who loved him as bright, funny, kind, and full of curiosity.

Though many wonder what happened to Maverick Knoll, the truth is that his family has not publicly shared the cause of his unexpected passing. What is clear is the depth of love and heartbreak that surrounds his memory. His mother, Brianna Knoll, wrote a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook: "Life is not fair. Your soul was too good for the mean world. Life is never going to be the same, baby. Mommy loves you so much, and you’ll forever be 7 and never know an ounce of pain the cruel world has to offer."

What happened to Maverick Knoll?

Maverick was the son of Eric Knoll and Brianna Champion Knoll, born in Johnston County on Dec. 12, 2017. He was a second grader at Faith Christian Academy in Goldsboro, N.C., where he loved memorizing Bible verses and sharing his gentle, curious spirit with classmates and teachers.

After his death, the school shared a message of support on Facebook: "Our FCA community is lifting up the family of Maverick Knoll with love, support, and heartfelt prayers. We ask that you also remember their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May they feel surrounded by God's peace, strength, and comfort in the days ahead.”

Our FCA community is lifting up the family of Maverick Knoll with love, support, and heartfelt prayers. We ask that you... Posted by Faith Christian Academy on Saturday, July 5, 2025

Maverick’s obituary via Seymour Funeral Home captures how deeply he was loved, describing him as “a beam of sunlight wrapped in laughter and compassion.” It says he was the “heartbeat” of his parents’ world and “the best brother anyone could ask for,” naming his siblings Kinsley, Gibson, and Walker.

When at home, he reportedly enjoyed playing video games like Roblox and Fortnite, taking care of animals, and dreaming of flying planes or building bridges. He often spoke of wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps. In his obituary, he was described as a boy with love and imagination that had no limits.

I just know his name was written real big in the lambs book of life Posted by Brianna Knoll on Monday, July 7, 2025

Family, friends, and even strangers gathered to support through heartbreak.

The grief his parents face is unimaginable, and the community has rallied around them in profound ways. On GoFundMe, Maverick’s uncle launched a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses, writing: “Tragedy has struck our family. My 7-year-old nephew, Maverick, lost his life yesterday on July 4. ... If any of you out there are willing to help with funeral arrangements, it will be greatly appreciated.” He also asked for prayers for Brianna and Eric above all else.

As of July 7, 2025, more than 580 donations had raised over $43,000 to ease the family's burden during this devastating time. Many donors included messages of love and support, with even strangers — especially fellow mothers — sharing that although they didn’t know Brianna personally, their hearts hurt for her loss.

What do you mean I’ll never get these bedtime loves again? My boy had the sweetest heart and when i say that i mean it. I’m so thankful for all the videos and memories i have of him but there’s no way someone needed him more than me. The world is so dark without him in it Posted by Brianna Knoll on Sunday, July 6, 2025

Messages of sympathy have flooded social media, with friends and family tagging Brianna to let her know she’s not alone. This outpouring of compassion shows how Maverick’s life, though heartbreakingly short, touched many and united people in grief, love, and prayer.

A funeral service to celebrate Maverick’s life was scheduled for July 10 at Faith Church in Goldsboro, with friends and family gathering to say goodbye. Flowers or donations in his memory were encouraged to the Wayne County Animal Shelter, honoring his gentle heart and love for animals.