The Tragic Story of Kassidy Kocian's Daughter Has Gone Viral on Social Media It's one of the sadder stories you'll read all week. By Joseph Allen Published May 28 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Kassidy Kocian

The story of Kassidy Kocian and her daughter Elliette has been going viral across social media, but not necessarily for the reasons that you'd want to be trending. Kassidy, a resident of San Marcos, Texas, has an entire community in mourning following the news that she lost her daughter at just 2 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As more and more people learn about Kassidy's story and that of her daughter, many also want to know more about what happened to her daughter that led to her death. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Kassidy Kocian's daughter?

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, reports seem to suggest that Elliette died in a car accident on May 12. Kassidy has been posting about Elliette on Facebook, paying tribute to her daughter and the joy she brought into her life, and wrestling with the immense grief that every parent feels when they lose their child. "On January 27, 2023, I gave birth to an angel. She was beautiful. God, she was so beautiful," Kassidy wrote.

"She was sweet and she was kind and she had a heart bigger than her body. She laughed at least 500 times a day. She said I love you and she meant it," she continued. "She was so polite and had such good manners. She was so smart. She could sign along to Ms. Rachel like a pro. She loved her dresses. She would voice her very loud opinion if I made her wear pants."

Article continues below advertisement

Kassidy continued by explaining that she had now lost her daughter. "But on May 12, 2025, Jesus called my baby home," she continued. "And I said goodbye to my beautiful baby. My beautiful blue-eyed sweet 2-year-old baby. And I don’t know what to do with myself and I don’t know how to take my next breath and it hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I’m not OK. I don’t know what to say. I want her back."

Article continues below advertisement

Elliette Kocian's death is a heartbreaking tragedy.

Kassidy's story is going viral on social media in part because Elliette was remarkably cute, and in part because it's exactly the kind of heartbreaking story that's hard not to relate to. A week later, Kassidy added another heartbreaking post after having attended her own child's memorial.

"The funeral is over. My baby is in the ground. I will never again see the body that I created in my body here on Earth. I don’t know what happens now. I guess the healing is supposed to start? I feel as if someone unplugged me from reality," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s a kind of disconnected I’ve never felt," she continued. "I long for my old life back. I don’t want my life to be split into before her and after her. I still feel like an imposter because I don’t belong in this reality. Right now I can’t seem to feel love. I know that I love. I can still let my brain understand it but my heart cannot feel it. And there are so many that I love. New friends. Old friends. My family. A village."

There is a GoFundMe in support of Kassidy and her family.