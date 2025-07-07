An Employee From Camp Mystic Shares Harrowing Footage of the Camp After the Devastating Flood There is very little left of Camp Mystic. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 7 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@dpaige323

A series of TikToks from an employee at Camp Mystic shows the devastation following the floods that hit central Texas in July 2025. At least 80 people are dead, with dozens missing, after a flash flood caused the Guadalupe River near Kerrville to rise 26 feet in just 45 minutes, per CBS News.

The rainfall began on July 3 around 7 a.m. and continued for three days. Forecasters have predicted that an additional three to five inches is possible as rescue workers are continuing their search for missing individuals. One area that was hit particularly hard is Camp Mystic, which is located right along the Guadalupe River. The death toll for the camp has reached 27, but could go up. Let's take a look at the evacuation footage shared by the Camp Mystic employee.

A Camp Mystic camper shares horrific evacuation footage.

A TikToker by the name of Devon Paige shared a video of what the camp was like prior to the flood. In it, excited counselors are running around the cafeteria holding trays above their heads and engaging the campers in hilarious dances. There are field games, a birthday cake, and all that one would expect from a summer camp.

The next video is images of cars piled on top of one another. Some are next to fallen trees, while others are completely on their side or upside down. Devon also included video of the National Guard and rescue helicopters landing at the camp while people in the comments argued about Texas not needing any help. She also captured a moment where a group of girls was being led to a military-grade truck. They were holding hands so as not to get separated.

There are a few videos Devon shot where she and a few campers are riding in the back of a truck through the camp. There isn't much left as she bemoans the fact that people can't see what the camp was like before. Occasionally, Devon passes over the shocked and bewildered face of a young camper. Sometimes all you can see is the back of a blond girl's head as she points at the destruction.

The Camp Mystic campers sang songs to keep their spirits up.

The trucks were bringing campers and employees to a reunification center where they were able to board buses leaving the camp. While exiting the truck, Devon and the campers received bottles of water from the National Guard. From there, they hopped on a bus to the reunification center.