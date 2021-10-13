Ricardo Flanagan's Untimely Passing Has People Remembering His Time on 'Shameless'

The late actor, rapper, and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Ricarlo was best known for being a semi-finalist on the ninth season of Last Comic Standing, and for his role on the hit show Shameless . Ricarlo's death was confirmed by his agent to Deadline .

Now, fans are wondering who he played on Shameless, his most notable TV role.

Read on for everything we know about Ricarlo's passing and his work as an actor.