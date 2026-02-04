Will Arnett Says 'SmartLess' Once Kicked an "A--hole Comedian" off the Podcast Will Arnett offered a tantalizing tease about a hugely famous comedian. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 4 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The SmartLess podcast has built up a loyal following thanks in part to the chemistry between hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett. During a recent podcast appearance on a different show, though, Will teased that the trio had recently had to kick someone very famous off.

Following that enticing teaser, many wanted to better understand exactly who Will was referring to, and why they had had to kick this person off. Here's what we know about who the trio kicked off of SmartLess.



Who did Will Arnett kick off of 'SmartLess'?

During the Jan. 26 episode of The Romesh Ranganathan Show, Will explained that they had recently had a "very famous comedian" on the show but had cut the interview short because of the comic's bad behavior. Will added that the comedian was a "a f--king rank a--hole," and promised to tell Romesh who it was after the cameras stopped rolling. "We cut him off after 10 minutes and said, 'Thanks so much,' and ditched him," Will explained.

"And you'll be blown away by who it is," he said, and then joked, "'Cause you'll be like, 'How did you get Bill Cosby?'" For now, then, we still don't know who the comedian was, and Will didn't give us many hints as to their identity other than that they suck as a person. It seems Will wanted to protect their identity, even though they got kicked off the show in the middle of an interview for bad behavior. He also didn't really explain exactly what the bad behavior was.

During the interview, Will also revealed that they had taped another episode with a female comedian who didn't want the episode to air. "We were like, 'F--k, it cost us money and the guys, we all had to do it, and blah blah blah,'" Arnett explained. "That comedian was worried 'cause she thought that she was up-and-coming. We were like, 'You're good.' And turns out, we were right."



'SmartLess' is also in the news for other reasons.

In addition to Will's tease about who he kicked off the show, SmartLess is also in the news because of a viral moment the trio had during a recent interview with Charli XCX. During the interview, Jason Bateman suggested that Charli, who said she didn't want to have kids, might change her mind when she meets the right person without realizing that she was already married.

"Well, I'm married," Charli replied, and Jason joked, "I've got to read a newspaper one of these days." "That's OK," Charli added. "I knew immediately where you were going to go and how I was going to respond, so I was looking forward to it."