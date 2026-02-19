Are You Wondering Who Died in '56 Days'? You Aren't Alone '56 Days' is based on the 2021 book by Catherine Ryan Howard. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 19 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Amazon Prime Video

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers for 56 Days. Fans of the new drama 56 Days on Prime Video want to know not only who died in the bathtub, but they also want to know who else died in the new thriller. The show dropped on Feb. 18, 2026, and people are obsessed with it! The show has romance, sex, and murder!

56 Days is based on the book of the same name by Catherine Ryan Howard. The story is about a couple, Oliver Kennedy (Avan Jogia) and Ciara Wyse (Dove Cameron). The two fall in love quickly, but they are both keeping secrets. A murder also takes place in the series. So, who died in the thriller?

Who died in '56 Days'?

The story begins with a dead body in the bathtub that is decomposing. Detectives Lee Reardon (Karla Souza) and Karl Connolly (Dorian Missick) are investigating the murder in the series as the audience gets flashbacks of Ciara and Oliver getting to know each other.

Dan Troxler (Patch Darragh) is Oliver's therapist in the series, and it is revealed that he is the decomposing body in the bathtub in Oliver's apartment. Apparently, Dan tried to blackmail Oliver. After he found Ciara and Oliver together inside Oliver's apartment, he warned Oliver about Ciara and claimed she had a fake name to infiltrate his life.

Ciara hit Dan over the head with a statue after hearing him try to blackmail Oliver and threaten to go to the police, and he died. The couple put Dan's body in the bathtub and tried to dissolve his remains with chemicals. "Their romance is a chemical reaction fueled by obsession and the hope of being understood," said Dove, in an interview with People. "So the speed and intensity of their relationship felt emotionally truthful to play together on screen."

The ending of '56 Days,' explained.

Both Ciara and Oliver lied about their names in the show. Ciara is really Megan Martin, and Oliver's last name is St. Ledger. He changed his name after killing a boy years earlier, and in a shocking twist, Shane Martin, who is Ciara's brother, was arrested for the crime. He died in jail after Dan convinced him to die by suicide.

Ciara tracked Oliver down in Boston to get revenge for her brother, but she fell for him instead. By the time of Dan's murder, the couple had learned each other's true identities, and they later moved to a tropical climate. The show ends with them seeing a storm coming while on the beach with their baby. Ciara picks up the baby before they leave the beach together, and they share a kiss.