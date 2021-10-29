Who Will Marcus Watkins End up With in Season 2 of HBO Max's Rom-com 'Love Life'?

Love Life will track a new character's post-breakup relationships in New York City until they end up finding that special someone who's deemed the one.

Shortly after Season 1 of The HBO Max's rom-com series Love Life made its debut last May, the anthology was renewed for a second season. After chronicling Darby's (Anna Kendrick) romantic trials and tribulations, the series will follow the same template as Season 1.

Season 2 will focus on Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) and his love stories. William tells TV Insider , "Marcus is a guy that has an idea of what he's supposed to be and an idea of what his life is supposed to look like. I think that for the longest time, that trumped what he actually wanted. And he's having to reconsider who he is at a stage where he feels like he should have already kind of figured that out."

By Episode 2, the married book editor will find himself divorced and on the market after realizing that he and his wife Emily (Maya Kazan), just aren't suitable for one another anymore. So who does he end up with by the end of Love Life after sowing his wild oats? Keep reading to find out what we know.

So, who does Marcus Watkins end up with on Season 2 of 'Love Life'?

Over 10 episodes, viewers will watch Marcus’s journey as a 30-something man who is now all of a sudden single after his high-school sweetheart divorces him. As he starts a new chapter in his life, he meets quite a few women in his pursuit of love. In Episode 1, while attending a party, Marcus meets a charismatic lady named Mia (Jessica Williams), to whom he’s instantly attracted.

As the pair get to talking, the two sense a connection even though they both have significant others. They exchange information because Marcus wants to share a book project with her. They end up texting back and forth, which is the reason that he and Emily divorce.

In Episode 2, he meets a 22-year-old college student, Paloma (Aline Mayagoitia). He ends up hooking up with her fresh from his split with Emily. Then in Episode 3, when he goes home to Michigan, he reunites with his former schoolmate, Destiny (Yasha Jackson). She and Marcus reminisce about their past and end up hooking up. However, Destiny is cheating on her partner with Marcus, so that connection ends up going up nowhere.