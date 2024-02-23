Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock To Banish or Not to Banish! MJ's Vote Could Make or Break Season 2 of 'The Traitors' (SPOILERS) "I don't want to make a mistake right now," MJ says. "I don't know if I can trust Phaedra, and I think Peter would turn on me no problem." By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 22 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 2, Episode 9 of The Traitors. As Season 2 of The Traitors barrels towards its grand finale, it looks like the Faithfuls might just snag the prize pot this time around! With two legendary Traitors already banished from the game, the remaining contestants remain on high alert, hoping to sniff out any remaining traitors and give them the boot.

However, there's a chance the group could stumble backward and banish one of their faithful comrades. In the latest episode on February 22, tensions run high as the cast gathers around the Round Table, split right down the middle on who to show the exit. Will it be Phaedra Parks or Peter Weber packing his bags? The suspense is killing us! All eyes are on Mercedes "MJ" Javid, the deciding vote — whose name does she scribble down?!

Source: Peacock Who does MJ vote to banish — Phaedra or Peter?

So, who does MJ vote to banish in 'The Traitors'?

Ugh, talk about leaving us hanging! The episode sadly wraps up with a classic cliffhanger, leaving us biting our nails wondering who MJ's gonna banish from the Peacock show. It's frustrating, sure, but you know what? This just cranks up the anticipation for the next episode, and we can't wait to see how it all unfolds.

As of now, it's a neck-and-neck race with four votes for Phaedra (thanks to Peter, John, CT, and Trishelle) and four for Peter (courtesy of Phaedra, Sandra, Kate, and Shereé). Will MJ team up with her fellow Bravolebrities and send the former Bachelor out the door or will she opt to bid adieu to the Married to Medicine star? It's a nail-biter, folks, and only time will reveal the answer. But one thing's crystal clear: MJ's feeling the heat!

In a confessional, MJ spills her guts about the Round Table dilemma, admitting she's feeling the pressure. "This is really gut-wrenching, and I don't want to make a mistake right now," she explains. "I don't know if I can trust Phaedra, and I think Peter would turn on me no problem. Every day when you think you've been through the hardest thing, there's just another curveball coming around that corner."