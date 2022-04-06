Not Every Couple Can Handle the Experiment on 'The Ultimatum' (SPOILERS)By Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 6 2022, Published 4:00 a.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum.
The point of The Ultimatum isn't necessarily to get engaged, but that's how the show ends for some of the couples. So, who gets engaged on The Ultimatum? You have to tune in until the final episode to find out the fate of every couple, but we lose two couples early in the season when two of the guys decide to propose unexpectedly.
What follows is several weeks of intense conversations, dates, and inner turmoil among the remaining couples who have chosen new partners to get to know without the person they came with. And although not all of the couples make it in the end, like Rae and Zay who split up in Episode 8, there's hope for some.
Who gets engaged on 'The Ultimatum'?
In Episode 2, all of the couples sit down with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to decide who they want to spend the next three weeks with. If one of them chooses someone who is also interested in getting to know them better, then they're officially a new couple.
For three weeks, anyway. But during this ceremony, so to speak, Hunter gets up and reveals that he can't wait any longer to prove to his girlfriend, Alexis, that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.
He proposes to her and she says yes, much to the shock of literally everyone. This is still the second episode, after all. After that, another one of the guys, Nate, stands up to declare that he, too, must propose to his girlfriend, Lauren.
This is despite the fact that they still don't see eye to eye on basic principles like having children. But, lo and behold, Lauren says yes. Thus, taking these two couples out of the equation altogether.
Do Alexis and Hunter get married on 'The Ultimatum'?
Love Is Blind features not only engagements, but also bachelor and bachelorette parties and televised weddings. It would stand to reason that the engaged couples on The Ultimatum should get comped weddings too, right? Well, probably not.
Although Alexis and Hunter and Lauren and Nate get engaged during the show, it doesn't look like producers ever planned to film weddings.
We do see what appears to be a hastily thrown together bachelorette party for Alexis. But it honestly just seems like an excuse to create drama among the remaining women. During the party, Alexis demands to know how Rae feels about Jake, even though Jake's current girlfriend, April, is sitting at the table with them.
What follows are tears, a walk-off, and more drama among the ladies. But because Alexis returns after her engagement to give an update on her life and have this so-called bachelorette party with the other women of the show, it might make fans wonder if there are any Ultimatum weddings.
For now, Alexis and Hunter's nuptials appear to be planned for off-camera.
Watch The Ultimatum on Netflix.