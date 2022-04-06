Not Every Couple Can Handle the Experiment on 'The Ultimatum' (SPOILERS)

In Episode 2, all of the couples sit down with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to decide who they want to spend the next three weeks with. If one of them chooses someone who is also interested in getting to know them better, then they're officially a new couple.

For three weeks, anyway. But during this ceremony, so to speak, Hunter gets up and reveals that he can't wait any longer to prove to his girlfriend, Alexis, that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.