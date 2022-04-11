Many young social media users love to keep up with content creator group the Hype House; they’ve amassed millions of followers across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The Hype House has a reputation for pushing social media influencers into superstardom.Getting a chance to be part of the group is certainly a big deal to plenty of folks who are aspiring to reach new levels of fame; it's responsible for the likes of Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, and Alex Warren, but its members are constantly changing. Interestingly enough, one member of the Hype House has recently been kicked out. Here’s what fans should know.Who got kicked out of the Hype House?Renata Ri, the 19-year-old social media starlet with over 19.2 million TikTok followers and over 1.3 million Instagram followers, has been given the boot from the Hype House. Most of Renata's content focuses on the luxurious lifestyle she lives, her glamorous outings, and POV clips about what a day in her life is really like.Since she’s always so candid and open with her followers, she’s one of the top trending social media stars of this generation. She joined forces with the Hype House in December 2021, and it seemed like things were moving in the right direction for her in terms of her social media career. However, as it turns out, she’s been kicked out of the group after only being affiliated with them for a few short months.Why was Renata Ri kicked out of the Hype House?Social media was buzzing on Saturday, April 2, 2022 when Renata posted a TikTok video with a caption saying, “When you don’t know how to dance." Her fans instantly began questioning her in the comment section to inquire about whether or not she was still part of the Hype House. Someone asked her flat out, “You are not in the Hype House anymore?"She responded by saying, “Yep, I got kicked out." According to Dextero, an unknown source revealed that she got into a fight with another member in the house named Tabitha Watosh. The drama forced hype house manager Thomas Petrou to kick her out.How is Renata doing without the Hype House?Based on social media posts alone, it seems that Renata isn’t too concerned about parting ways with the Hype House. It could’ve been a great steppingstone in her social media career, but now that she’s doing her own thing again, she looks as happy as ever. \n\nHer most recent post on Instagram has pulled in more than half a million likes. She posed for a gorgeous photoshoot in March with a photographer named @illumitati, and she recently posted an awesome makeup tutorial to her YouTube page.In terms of YouTube subscribers, Renata's got over 39,900 people checking in even though she only has four videos posted to her channel so far. It’s unclear whether or not Renata will be re-joining the Hype House at any point in the future, but it’s possible that she’ll open up with more details to her fans and followers when she's ready to share.