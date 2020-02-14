We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
gettyimages-1182119085-1581712130891.jpg
Source: Getty

Nobody Knows the Identity of Banksy, but We Have a Hunch Who the Artist Might Be

By

Those who love and appreciate street art are all too familiar with the legend that is Banksy — the eternally mysterious graffiti artist has been around for several decades and blessing various buildings around the world with truly incredible works of art — all while simultaneously keeping his identity concealed.

With a new mural that debuted in Bristol, England on Valentine's Day, the artist now has hundreds — possibly thousands – of seriously noteworthy murals in their portfolio. And with such an impressive resume, it's shocking to think about how even diehard fans still have absolutely no idea who Banksy actually is. We have a few hypotheses, though, so stay tuned for more on that.