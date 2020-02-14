Nobody Knows the Identity of Banksy, but We Have a Hunch Who the Artist Might Be

An HBO documentary called Banksy Does New York claims Banksy is actually a team of seven artists instead of one, according to City Lab, and that isn't even the best part. This theory hypothesizes that the seven artists are led by a blonde woman. Our patriarchal society naturally assumes Banksy is a man, but having a woman who is is constantly creating these works of social commentary would make total sense.

The Independent, however, is absolutely convinced that British DJ, Goldie, revealed Banksy's identity during an interview with Scroobius Pip's weekly Distraction Pieces podcast. He said, "Give me a bubble letter and put it on a T-shirt and write Banksy on it and we're sorted. We can sell it now... No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over." But after mentioning his name, he paused and moved on.