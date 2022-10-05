Ezra Freeman Worked for Princess Cruises Before 'The Real Love Boat'

You might be watching The Real Love Boat for the sexy singles here to find love on the high seas. But we'd be lying if we said we weren't incredibly curious about everyone else on the show, including the resident bartender, Ezra Freeman.

So, who is Ezra Freeman on The Real Love Boat? She already worked for Princess Cruises before she was cast as one of the crew for the CBS reality show. However, you may recognize her from social media.