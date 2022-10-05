Ezra Freeman Worked for Princess Cruises Before 'The Real Love Boat'
You might be watching The Real Love Boat for the sexy singles here to find love on the high seas. But we'd be lying if we said we weren't incredibly curious about everyone else on the show, including the resident bartender, Ezra Freeman.
So, who is Ezra Freeman on The Real Love Boat? She already worked for Princess Cruises before she was cast as one of the crew for the CBS reality show. However, you may recognize her from social media.
Ezra runs the official Princess Cruises TikTok account and she has amassed a following of her own on her personal account. Ezra is also an experienced entertainer. So if you hadn't seen her on the platform before The Real Love Boat, you might come across her now in one of her many videos. And she's hard to forget.
Who is Ezra Freeman on 'The Real Love Boat'?
Ezra is the bartender in the inaugural season of The Real Love Boat. And if the original Love Boat show taught us anything about the value of a bartender on a ship with people looking for love, it's that Ezra may be privy to all kinds of tea as the season goes on.
Being a bartender may be mostly an act, however, because according to LinkedIn, Ezra doesn't have any professional experience in that arena.
She does, however, have years of experience as a Princess Cruises employee, so she is legitimately part of the cruise. In 2019, Ezra became a Princess Cruises entertainer and in 2022, she started running the official TikTok account for the cruise line.
Her resume says she is technically a host for The Real Love Boat. So chances are, the bartender part of it all is just in title to make her part of the shtick.
Ezra has also worked in theater before and she went to Elon University, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. That doesn't mean that The Real Love Boat isn't real, though. It just means she knows how to keep the guests, or in this case the contestants, fully invested in the competition and in finding love.
Ezra Freeman is on TikTok too.
If you find yourself wondering how you already know Ezra, it could be because she is active on TikTok. She has more than 125,000 followers and she shares videos on a number of things related to working on a cruise ship. She also shared her journey to find her birth parents, as she was adopted as a baby from the country of Georgia.
Mostly, Ezra's TikTok seems to be a myriad of posts that revolve around her personal and professional life. And, because she has so many followers, you may have already come across one of her videos. But if you hadn't before, you probably will now, since she's also on a reality show.
Watch The Real Love Boat on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.