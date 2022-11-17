Who Is Glamzilla? TikTok Influencer Talks Authenticity: "I Have No Choice but to Be Me" (EXCLUSIVE)

If you've spent hours scrolling through TikTok, you've probably stumbled across one of Stephanie Valentine aka Glamzilla's posts on your "For You" page. The social media influencer has certainly made her mark in the beauty space, sharing must-have makeup items, go-to looks, and the cheaper product "dupes" you didn't know existed, until now.

But while makeup and skincare are certainly at the forefront of Stephanie's brand, what makes this influencer a star has been her ability to shine a light on her own personal journey.