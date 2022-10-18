Who Is Hailey Lujan From TikTok? The Internet Thinks the U.S. Army Is Using Her for Recruitment

Hailey Lujan, also known as @lunchbaglujan on TikTok, has a following of over 300,000. She's also a psychological operations specialist for the U.S. Army.

Yes, you read that right. While she has been posting videos on TikTok for a while that range from chaotic thoughts to fashion hauls and makeup tutorials, she's more recently been posting videos about the Army. These seem to have really picked up steam in the past month or so, which has led to some interesting internet theories... but we'll get into that.