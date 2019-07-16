Who Is Hosting the 2019 Emmys? Award Show May Mimic This Year's Oscars

Calling all award show fans! The nominees for the 2019 Emmys were finally revealed on Tuesday, July 16, and now that we know who's up for the prestigious awards, viewers are also anxious to know who will be hosting the annual award show — especially following the Kevin Hart hosting drama that surrounded this year's Oscars. Scroll down for everything we know about who will be hosting the upcoming event!

Who is hosting the 2019 Emmys? While the nominations for this year's award show were revealed, the host is still anyone's guess. In fact, we may never know who will host, because there may not be one at all. According to Variety, just months after the Oscars went without a host, insiders are saying the Emmys may go hostless as well for the first time since 2003. Could this be the new award show trend?

But don't fret. The outlet points out that nothing is set in stone quite yet, and a host may still be hired ahead of the award show. Keep in mind that the show won't air for another two months, so there's still time. The only odd part? Last year's hosts, Colin Jost and Michael Che, were announced in April. However, it's important to note that the lack of Fox's late-night franchise could be the reason there are slim pickings for the role. We'll just have to wait and see.

Has the Emmys ever gone without a host? The Emmys has not gone without a host since Fox picked up the program in 2003, but prior to that, the award show went hostless in 1998 when it was on NBC and in 1975 when it was on CBS. Who has hosted the Emmys in the past? While there's been a plethora of Emmys hosts in the past (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz even hosted back in 1952), over the past two decades, some prominent names that have taken the stage include Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien, Ryan Seacrest, Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Samberg, Stephen Colbert, Colin Jost, and more.



What are the 2019 Emmys nominations? You can find the full list of this year's nominations here, but we will give you some hints. Your favorite This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown are nominated for Best Actor, female powerhouses Robin Wright, Mandy Moore, Sandra Oh, and Viola Davis received the best actress nomination, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel could win Best Comedy Series, and This Is Us and Game of Thrones fans will forever be torn on who they want to take home the Best Drama Series title.