Jaiden Animations Was Linked to Another Massive YouTuber, but Fans Aren't Convinced From drawings to her love life, fans want to know everything they can about viral star Jaiden Animations.

American YouTuber Jaiden Animations has curated an immense fan base through sharing her story time cartoons. Over time, fans took a particular interest in more than just her artwork. She began to bridge that gap between creative creator and influencer as her fans fell in love with her as a person. They even took a keen interest in her dating life.

Jaiden's content has shifted over time with a focus mostly on video games today. She's still relatively quiet about her personal life, though, making this sort of sleuthing a tad difficult. However, we have you covered. Here's more about Jaiden's love life for those so interested.



Who is Jaiden Animations dating?

What started as a popular fan ship spewed into a full-fledged conspiracy. Jaiden began spending a good amount of time with Jacob Rabon IV, otherwise known by his online persona, Alpharad. He's known for his gaming YouTube videos and major presence in the streaming world. When the pair started hanging out, fans wondered if there was actually some sort of spark there.

To make matters even foggier, Jaiden referred to Jacob as one of the most important people in her life. This sent fans into a tizzy as they tried to decode if that was just a platonic, off-handed comment or if something more was growing there. Alpharad then referred to her as his "girlfriend" in a video. However, the comment didn't necessarily convince the masses.

While the pair are living together, they've never actually directly confirmed they are in some sort of relationship that isn't platonic. This has left the fandom pretty divided, especially since Jaiden came out as aromantic and asexual, leaving fans to question if Alpharad's comment was just some sort of slip-up.



He did post an Instagram story with Jaiden once which also drew quite a bit of attention. The post included a reel of photo booth pictures of the pair together. "This is one of the dumbest things I've ever been to and it was awesome," he wrote with Jaiden reposting it. Fans noticed, though, that behind the text it looked like he was kissing Jaiden's cheek. This doesn't inherently mean there's a relationship there, but it definitely caused a stir in the fan base.

Some fans also pointed out that members of the ace aro community can fall on a spectrum, meaning their preferences vary by person. In fact, Alpharad even confirmed this when he spoke about his own sexuality during a stream. "The comments are always like 'Are they dating?' And to be honest, those comments don't bother us. We do not care. It's the comments that say, 'No, they can't be dating because they're aro ace' or some s--t like that," he said.