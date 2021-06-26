Did YouTuber Coryxkenshin Really Just Throw 10 Million Followers in the Trash?

It's always a bummer when your favorite personality decides to hang up the proverbial gloves for good. When I heard that Jack Nicholson and Gene Hackman were retiring from acting, I moped around my backyard like this. Maybe it was because I had seen them in movies for all of my life, but we're talking about Hollywood legends who've crushed it for decades. How did you expect me to react?

E-celebrities tend to have a shorter shelf life, it seems, like what happened with YouTuber Coryxkenshin.