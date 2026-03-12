Who Is Katie Johnson, and What Did She Accuse Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Of? Social media rumors swirled about Katie Johnson being arrested for theft. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 12 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In 2016, years before Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges and Donald Trump critics were focused on the president's connection to the financier, a woman filed a lawsuit against Trump and named both men in it. The woman, known as Katie Johnson, alleged that both men sexually assaulted and raped her when she was a child at the age of 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, that name is linked to alleged crimes, including theft, fraud, and exploitation of the elderly. People are asking who Katie Johnson is, what crimes she might have been convicted of, and how the Trump accuser is linked to both Trump and Epstein, if at all. It's not clear where the rumors started about her reported crimes, but there are certainly questions about who she is.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the Donald Trump accuser Katie Johnson?

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, "Katie Johnson" has always been a pseudonym that the woman went by in her court filings. She was also known as Jane Doe at one point. The Katie Johnson referred to in rumors about fraudulent crimes likely isn't this Katie Johnson. Either way, though, the rumor appears to be just that, with no proof from any reputable sources.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that, although the woman behind the Katie Johnson moniker has never been revealed to the public, Epstein was aware of her accusations at some point. Per the outlet, Epstein sent a copy of a request for comment about Katie Johnson's accusations to multiple people, including Alan Dershowitz, and wrote, "Nuts but I thought you guys should know."

Article continues below advertisement

This is Katie Johnson. She was 13.

It’s hard to watch but she described being raped and losing her virginity to Donald Trump while crying and begging him to stop. After, he was mad that she was crying.



https://t.co/VDd0y7JfQq — 𝑀𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑎 (@MeliMels99) July 5, 2024

Per documents in the Epstein Files that are available on the Department of Justice website, the accuser said in legal documents that she was "warned on more than one occasion by both defendants Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey E. Epstein, that, were she ever to reveal any of the details of the sexual and physical abuse she had suffered as a sex slave for defendant Trump and defendant Epstein that plaintiff Johnson and her family would be in mortal danger."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Katie Johnson win her lawsuit against Trump?

Johnson did officially file a lawsuit against Trump, but it was dropped by Johnson, and nothing ever came of it in regards to sharing proof of what she accused Trump of, according to Politico. When she withdrew her lawsuit in 2016, she spoke with the Daily Mail and shared that she originally traveled to New York City at 13 in pursuit of a modeling career.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

According to Johnson, that's when she met Epstein. She met him through a woman by the name of Tiffany, who took her to a party at Epstein's mansion in New York City, Johnson told the outlet. At the time of her alleged abuse at the hands of Epstein and Trump, she told the Daily Mail that she was unaware of who Trump was.

It wasn't until after she saw him on The Apprentice that she recognized him, per her account to the Daily Mail. Johnson has not won any lawsuits against Trump, and neither Trump nor Epstein were found guilty of what she accused them both of.