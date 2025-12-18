"He Didn’t Intervene" — Stacey Williams Says Epstein Watched as Trump Allegedly Groped Her “He was groping me in broad daylight in front of his assistant." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 18 2025, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Donald Trump may have served as President of the United States twice now, but that doesn’t erase or dismiss the sexual assault allegations that have been lodged against him. And there are quite a few. Among those allegations is one from former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams.

With the Epstein files on the cusp of being released, Williams has been speaking out publicly about a disturbing encounter she says she had with Trump back in 1993 at Trump Tower. Williams says Trump groped her while she was dating financier Jeffrey Epstein. While that might come as a shock given Epstein’s track record with young women, Williams has shared how she met Epstein and the events that left her vulnerable to Trump. Here’s what Williams is alleging Trump did.

Former model Stacey Williams alleges that Donald Trump groped her in front of Jeffrey Epstein.

Stacey Williams, a former model who has graced several magazine covers, says that a few years after moving to New York in 1986, she met and started dating Jeffrey Epstein in the early '90s. In a December 2025 interview with The Daily Beast, Williams explained that she met Epstein while working with Next in New York, which was owned by Faith Cates, a friend of both Trump and Epstein.

Cates introduced Williams to Epstein at a dinner on the Upper East Side with a few other models and some businessmen. That’s how she began talking to him and eventually started dating him, though their relationship only lasted a few months. While she can’t say for sure if Cates was trying to set her up with Epstein or other young women, Williams added that it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume so, especially since Cates is mentioned in the Epstein files.

But what Williams did reveal during that interview with The Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles is that she believes Epstein, while she was dating him, brought her to Trump Tower to be assaulted by Trump himself. Looking back and assessing how it all played out, she believes it was set up and didn’t happen by coincidence. Williams said she and Epstein were walking together one time, and he kept trying to get them to go to Trump Tower until he finally just said, “Let’s drop by and say hi.” So they did.

Former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams, 56, said her incident happened around 1993, in the early spring or late winter. pic.twitter.com/9LPJiJe5AQ — Josh Boswell (@JoshTBoswell) October 30, 2024

Epstein took her to Trump’s apartment in Trump Tower, and while Trump and Epstein were walking and talking, he groped her. “He was groping me in broad daylight in front of his assistant,” Williams recalled, adding that it made her “instantly freeze.” In a past interview with The Guardian, Williams expanded on the encounter, saying Trump pulled her close, groped her, and touched her breasts, waist, and butt.

When asked in her 2025 interview with The Daily Beast if Epstein did anything, Williams said, “No, he kept looking at him and talking,” continuing their conversation. “He didn’t intervene. He watched it, and then he raged at me in the elevator on the way down that I allowed it to happen,” Williams recalled, adding that maybe it was some “twisted game” Epstein and Trump had concocted together.

Stacey Williams believes Epstein orchestrated the Trump incident to see how she would react.