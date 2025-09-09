It's Looking Like Donald Trump Is Gonna Pay E. Jean Carroll a Lot of Money — What Did He Do? A federal appeals court upheld an $83.3 million jury award against Trump. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 9 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In July 2019, writer E. Jean Carroll published a book titled What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal. In it, Carroll revealed that she started writing the book in October 2017, the day Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey wrote their New York Times piece about Harvey Weinstein, which thrust the MeToo movement into the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Carroll's book is a list of "21 most revolting scoundrels" she has ever met. She wrote about discarding obvious choices like Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer, and Bill O’Reilly, opting to go with her gut. "I just know a hideous man when I see one," she wrote. One man who did make the cut was President Donald Trump, who, four years after the book was published, lost a lawsuit to Carroll. What did he do to her? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did President Trump do to E. Jean Carroll?

Carroll, an advice columnist, had a televised version of her column in 1996 when she ran into Trump at Bergdorf's, a high-end department store in New York City. Upon recognizing her, the 49-year-old Trump asked 52-year-old Carroll to help him pick out a present for a lady friend. Charmed by the real estate tycoon, Carroll agreed to help.

Carol suggested Trump buy his gal pal a lovely handbag or a smart hat, but he rejected both ideas. He then suggested either "underwear" or "lingerie." The two headed up an escalator to that department, which was empty. Trump immediately told Carroll she should try on a lilac gray "lacy see-through bodysuit." Laughing at what she thought was a joke, Carroll said Trump should try it on. They bantered back and forth for a moment before Carroll agreed, still thinking this was a bit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA E. Jean Carroll leaves Federal Court in 2024.

Looking back on that moment, Carroll chastised herself for being so stupid, her word. The moment the dressing room door closed, Trump "lunged" at her. Holding Carroll against a wall, he shoved his hand under her dress and pulled down her tights. Trump then unzipped his pants, pulled out his penis, and thrust it "halfway" or "completely" inside Carroll. She wasn't certain which. When she finally managed to push Trump away, Carroll fled from the dressing room. That was the last time she had sex.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was found civilly liable of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

In May 2023, Trump was found civilly liable for sexually abusing Carroll, per the Associated Press. While jurors rejected the claim that Carroll was raped, they found he was responsible for a lesser degree of assault. He was also found liable for defaming Carroll regarding the allegations. She was awarded $5 million. "This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed," said Carroll following the verdict.

Article continues below advertisement

After she accused Trump of assaulting her, he said the allegations were false and were concocted to help sell her book. Trump repeatedly ranted on social media about Carroll, verbally attacking her.