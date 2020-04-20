Will Gas Monkey Garage Be Losing Someone on the Latest Season of 'Fast N' Loud'?

Aaron left Gas Monkey in 2012, which means Richard is at the helm. But will anyone else leave? And if so, who?

When Richard Rawlings and Aaron Kaufman first started Gas Monkey Garage , they probably had no idea that the automotive shop that had a penchant for turning rustbuckets into verifiable road beauties would become as big as it has. Their Instagram page has some 4.4 million followers, and the garage has been the subject of the reality TV show, Fast N' Loud , for 16 seasons.

Who is leaving Gas Monkey Garage and therefore 'Fast N' Loud'?

The thing about reality TV — and even scripted series — is that the "talent" on the shows can change over time. Actors leave for greener pastures or are pushed out of productions, but that truth is probably even more prevalent when it comes to reality programming. At the end of the day, Gas Monkey Garage is a place of business, one that hires employees that will come and go as it makes sense for their own career advancement and personal goals.

Source: Instagram

While Aaron Kaufman went on to star in and produce TV shows for Discovery like Shifting Gears and Aaron Needs a Job, the fact is not everyone on a reality series is going to get their own spin-off projects, or several, for that matter. Fast N' Loud is in its 16th season, and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The Season 16 premiere featured award-winning actor Gary Sinise.

The artist heads up the Gary Sinise Foundation which primarily deals with charity work for military veterans and their families. Two custom cars were gifted to Gary's organization, and the two "Patriotic AF" Jeeps turned out absolutely stupendous. It was a heartwarming and downright cool way to start off the season.

While the show continues to bring in big ratings and big stars, it looks like no employee is planning on walking away from it. As it turns out, the highest profile person to leave Gas Monkey recently is Aaron and no one else. In fact, the garage has a return employee in Kennan "Keke" Hons.

Kennan started with the garage "back in 2012" but admits that it was "hard to stay away from" and now he's back working on/building cars that'll help add to the already redoubtable reputation of the now iconic custom shop.

Source: instagram

When asked whether or not the shop had changed over time, Kennan says that it was pretty much exactly as he had left it: "It felt like I never left. All the tools and supplies are basically in the same place, even some of the stuff I hid in the back of the paint shop (don’t tell Daphne and Richard). I pretty much knew just about everyone on the crew so I didn’t take much to fall back into place. Might be some new faces, but fells [sic] just like the old days."