26-Year-Old Maggie Sajak Is Continuing in Her Father's Footsteps on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Over the last four decades, Pat Sajak has been synonymous with Wheel of Fortune. What many may not know, however, is that Pat is also the proud father of two children, and his daughter, Maggie Sajak, seems to be following in her father's footsteps on Wheel of Fortune.

With that being said, who exactly is Maggie, and what role does she play on Wheel of Fortune currently? Keep reading to find out!