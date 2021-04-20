'Wheel of Fortune' Has Featured a Few Ties, but It Doesn't Happen Very Often

When LaToya and Danielle were tied, Pat Sajak quickly segued into a tiebreaker tossup to determine which one of them would be headed to the bonus round. The tossup round is the same mechanism that the show typically uses to kick the show off and determine who will have the first spin at the wheel. In the round, a phrase is slowly filled in, letter by letter, and the first person to name the phrase correctly wins the round.