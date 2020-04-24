Mattia Polibio Confirmed His Relationship Status, and if He Ever Dated Cynthia Parker

Since starting his TikTok page in November of 2018, New Jersey native Mattia Polibio has amassed a substantial following of more than 4.6 million. In his brief social media career, the 16-year-old has also been the subject of some controversy, and some even said that he should be "canceled."

First, a video of Mattia using a racial slur while filming with friend Alejandro Rosario began circulating in December of 2019. The viral video had many calling for Mattia to be canceled, and he ultimately apologized for the vile language.

While Mattia has had a complicated relationship with fame since his TikTok account was noticed, like many other teen TikTok stars, he's faced a lot of rumors when it comes to his dating life.

Shortly after the controversy, Mattia was rumored to be dead after a fake news headline went viral in December of 2019. While some people took the speculation at face value, Mattia continued to post content on his TikTok page, proving that he was not, in fact, deceased.

Who is Mattia Polibio dating? He was rumored to be in a relationship with Chase Hudson's ex Cynthia Parker. Mattia confirmed whether or not the two were an item in a YouTube Q&A on April 22, and what his relationship status is now.

While Mattia has been linked to several TikTok stars, his only confirmed relationship was with Jenna Hablitz. During a fall of 2019 livestream, he confirmed that he was single and he allegedly said that his ex was "manipulative." He hasn't discussed his breakup further, but in January of 2020, he was linked to Cynthia Parker. Cynthia has a TikTok following of more than 1.6 million herself, and she dated Chase Hudson aka lilhuddy in 2019.

Mattia and Cynthia never confirmed whether or not they were an item, even though the two were spotted together on social media. But in the Q&A video Mattia posted on YouTube, he answered questions submitted by fans through his various social media platforms, including ones about his dating life.

"What's the story behind all of the girls you've talked with?" one fan submitted. After explaining that he only had one ex, Mattia said that he would only discuss girls who he had talked with, not who he had officially dated.

"I'm not going to name my exes, [but] who I've talked to," he said. "Cynthia [Parker] — we commented on each other's TikToks. Then she DM'd me, and I answered, [then we] started Snapchatting, started FaceTiming. [We] met at Social Bash, whatever there happened, and then we talked and talked until we had to end things on February 13 or 12.... That's basically the story behind that."

If you're worried about whether or not Mattia's moment with Cynthia affected his relationship with Chase, it didn't. Mattia explained in the beginning of his video that he was sporting merchandise from the Hype House because his "friend Chase" had given it to him. But, when asked by a fan if Mattia would ever join a TikTok collective, he explained that he'd be more inclined to become a member of the Sway House.

Mattia didn't elaborate on why things ended with Cynthia, but he quickly moved on to begin discussing someone else. "Next is Lena [Allison]. We had each other on Snapchat around November or December [of 2019]. We used to slide up on each other's stories...." he said in his video. "We started Snapchatting constantly and flirting a lot."

"We decided to say that we were talking and things just didn't feel right because of the f----g corona[virus] self-quarantine stuff," Mattia continued. "I didn't want to do the distance and not be able to talk to someone that I had feelings for. So I said, 'I can't make this work out with the distance..' We agreed and said that we were going to be friends." The TikTok star is, for now, single.