If TikTok's "Mr. Fantasy" Isn't KJ Apa, then Who Is He?!

The mark of a good actor is to blend into your role so thoroughly that no one can be sure that it's you playing the part. A TikTok account called "Mr. Fantasy" (@iamtherealmrfantasy) has people scratching their heads and questioning their sanity. Because some fans believe it's actually Riverdale actor, KJ Apa.

The whole account has caused an uproar as people wondering what the heck is actually going on. Who is Mr. Fantasy really? It he KJ Apa? Here's what we know.

First, we have to take a look at the unusual landscape that makes up "Mr. Fantasy." The TikTok account is a blend of Austin Powers-like graphics and outfits mixed with a creative genius and a touch of Zoolander. Is he an actor? Is it a bit? According to Mr. Fantasy himself, no. He's not an actor, "although I could be," he mused in one video. He's a musician, and he's already released a video of his music. He has a goofy voice, unique teeth, and an undeniable style.

But now to answer the most pressing question: Is he actually KJ Apa? And the answer is, unfortunately, "We don't know." But we think so. Both Mr. Fantasy and KJ have the same tattoos, and their faces are obviously strikingly similar. Their teeth are definitely different, but of course, KJ has access to all the prosthetics Hollywood has dreamed up, so that's not a deal-breaker for the match.

But since KJ will not confirm that he is, in fact, Mr. Fantasy, all fans can do is speculate. This wouldn't be the first time a major star has launched an alter ego to try something different. See: Garth Brooks and Chris Gaines, or that time actor Joaquin Phoenix launched a rap alter ego. But it is unusual to see it play out so thoroughly in real time on social media.

Fans are perplexed, but intrigued.

Meanwhile, as KJ — sorry, Mr. Fantasy — continues to ham it up and create perplexing content surrounding the launch of his music career, fans are utterly baffled. Including some major celebrities.

In the comment section of his first music video, actor Lili Reinhart wrote, "Oh my god." And Jonas Brothers' Joe Jonas wrote, "WAIT A MINUTE!" One user speculated, "What if KJ apa created Mr. Fantasy just so he could release music without being judged?"

And another mused, "Hannah Montana in real life would have worked and that scares me." Some people are digging Mr. Fantasy's music and cheer KJ — sorry, Mr. Fantasy — on, but everyone seems unsure as to why he's doing what he's doing.