Who Is Popcorn on Season 4 of ‘The Masked Singer’? This '80 Icon!By Abi Travis
Updated
Update: Fans did not see this reveal coming! On Dec. 2, it was revealed that singer and '80s icon Taylor Dayne was the voice behind the Popcorn on The Masked Singer Season 4. Keep reading to see who fans initially predicted.
The newest season of The Masked Singer is finally here! There’s a whole new group of disguised singers still left to be unmasked. And, in the meantime, we’re going to try our best to figure out who may be hiding inside each elaborate costume.
One of Season 4’s costumed characters is Popcorn. Popcorn’s costume is covered in plenty of bling and popcorn kernels, making it one of the most detailed (and delicious-looking) costumes in the history of the show.
But while the outside of the costume is incredibly impressive, we’re more concerned with who’s going to be inside the costume. Who is Popcorn on The Masked Singer?
Who is Popcorn on ‘The Masked Singer’?
During a special sneak peek of Season 4, we got our first clues to help us guess who might be performing in the Popcorn costume this year.
“When you watch my on-screen performance, it’ll be in 3-D: Dynamic, Delightful, and Divalicious,” Popcorn says in their segment (with a disguised voice, obvs).
The sneak peek then reveals the first official clue for Popcorn’s identity, and it is quite a doozy. Popcorn is standing next to a vanity mirror that has a picture of a neon green cow taped to it. In the reflection, we see what looks like a few women’s tops hanging up on the wall. There’s also a wooden hand model and what looks like three fragrances on top of the table. (The cow must definitely be a clue, but we’re not 100 percent sure about the rest.)
“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?” Popcorn asks, with the emphasis on the word “miracle.” Hmmm. Tricky, tricky!
More recent clues include a tiger, a goldfish with hoops, a jeweled starfish, "welcome to the hood", a Proud Merry Go Round.
People are using the clues to make these top guesses about Popcorn’s true identity.
Obviously, Masked Singer fans have wasted no time in trying to suss out Popcorn’s true identity using these clues. Here are some of their top guesses so far.
Sofia Carson — People think there’s a pretty good chance that former Disney Channel star Sofia Carson could be hiding inside the Popcorn costume. The “Mirror, mirror” line could definitely be a reference to Descendants, in which Sofia played the Evil Queen’s daughter Evie
Kristin Chenoweth — This is another compelling guess! The “Mirror, mirror” line could just be a reference to Descendants as a whole (rather than specifically the Evil Queen) — and Kristin played Maleficent in the movie. She also played a character named Miracle in the TV series Sit Down Shut Up.
Tina Turner — People are convinced that the Proud Merry Go Round was a reference to the "Proud Mary" singer, whose voice is like "buttah."
"What’s love got to do with Popcorn?? Tina Turner is that you?" one fan tweeted. Another wrote, "
Other guesses have included Mary J Blige, Cyndi Lauper, and Barbra “Like Buttah” Streisand! Ultimately, we’ll have to watch the show and wait for more clues to find out who Popcorn really is. We can’t wait.
Watch Season 4 of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX (and stay tuned to figure out Popcorn’s true identity)!