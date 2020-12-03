Who Is Popcorn on Season 4 of ‘The Masked Singer’? This '80 Icon!

Update: Fans did not see this reveal coming! On Dec. 2, it was revealed that singer and '80s icon Taylor Dayne was the voice behind the Popcorn on The Masked Singer Season 4. Keep reading to see who fans initially predicted.

The newest season of The Masked Singer is finally here! There’s a whole new group of disguised singers still left to be unmasked. And, in the meantime, we’re going to try our best to figure out who may be hiding inside each elaborate costume.