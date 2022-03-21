Who Is RD Whittington? 'Million Dollar Wheels' Star Has A-List Friends (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

He explained to Iconic Life in 2020 that his job is all about doing the absolute most for clients. Like finding Travis Barker a matte black Range Rover for his nanny in less than 24 hours, for example.

"It's all about doing the impossible for your clients," RD told Iconic Life. "My career is all about the customer service, and having that personal touch makes the unimaginable possible and then I try to go beyond that."