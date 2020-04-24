Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon Have Been Dating for 38 Years

Ricky Gervais's latest Netflix series chronicles the bizarre adventures of Tony Johnson, a newly widowed man who's not afraid to tell it as it is and get himself into a hefty bit of trouble as a result.

In Season 1 of After Life, we watched the main character threaten a kindergartener with a stolen hammer, help a friend and drug addict overdose, and lecture a romantic prospect about the advantages of nihilism.

Is Ricky anything like his on-screen character? Is he married, and if yes, to whom?