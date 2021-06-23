Superman's Half-Brother Is Also His Mortal Enemy and It's Kind of a Lot to Process

Since the series premiere of Superman & Lois in January, many characters' secrets have been uncovered and their true colors have been revealed. But one of the biggest bombshells to be dropped this season has everything to do with Superman’s family history.

Clark Kent doesn’t make a lot of friends in his line of work, but he’ll always have his loved ones. Along with his wife and children, Superman recently learned that he has a long-lost family member that is also kind of his mortal enemy. And that’s a lot to process. So who is Tal-Rho on Superman & Lois ?

Who is Tal-Rho on ‘Superman & Lois'?

Season 1 of Superman & Lois is well underway, and with only a few episodes left before the finale, the true identity of Morgan Edge (played by Adam Rayner) has become clear. The ruthless businessman has spent the better half of the first season using his Eradicator to execute his dastardly plan, but in recent episodes, Edge revealed the real reason why he moved to Smallville.

In Episode 9, "Loyal Subjekts" Edge revealed that he was Superman’s “Kryptonian brother,” and later, viewers learn that he meant that literally. According to Edge, his real name is Tal-Rho and his mother is Lara Lor-Van, which means that he and Superman half-brothers. In a recent interview with KryptonSite, Adam Rayner opened up about the plot twist and revealed what viewers should expect in the June 22 episode of Superman & Lois, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events."

The actor explained, “From my point of view, although everyone’s got some great stuff in the episode, I would say this episode is about getting to the heart of Morgan Edge, who he really is, and what he really wants.” Adam said that he was just as surprised as viewers to learn that Superman and Morgan Edge are half-siblings and teased that his familial connection isn’t the only family secret that will unfold ahead of the Season 1 finale.

“Keep watching, because with almost every single character, what you thought you knew about them is not necessarily the full story, and if you want to get to the heart of pretty much every character in the show, you have to keep watching,” he shared. In Tal-Rho’s reintroduction to his half-brother, he revealed the identity of his father. But who is Zeta-Rho, and when exactly did he and Superman’s mom have a “thing”?

