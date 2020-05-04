Here’s Why You Recognize the Voice of the Mandalorian

One of the most interesting things about The Mandalorian and the production of the show is that many of the episodes have dubbed voicings from Pedro Pascal while the suit was being worn by other actors and stunt doubles.

According to director Bryce Dallas Howard, the creation of the character was a joint effort among Pedro Pascal and doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. Brendan Wayne happens to be the grandson of legendary Western star John Wayne. "He absolutely just brought everything to that character," Bryce told Vulture about working with Brendan. "We were able to find the moments and figure them out together."

Brendan Wayne was also asked about his collaboration with Pedro and told Vulture, "[Pedro] would ask me, and I would ask him the same question, which is, 'Why did you move like this during that moment?'" Brendan said. "We would go back and forth. The great thing about him is he's not impressed with himself. He's just an actor. And I mean that in the good way, not the bad way. He likes to learn and he likes to collaborate and he's very good at it.”