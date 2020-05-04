Here’s Why You Recognize the Voice of the Mandalorian

Here’s Why You Recognize the Voice of the MandalorianBy Katie Garrity
Updated
Disney+’s The Mandalorian has filled a void for Star Wars fans while many wait for a new movie to be put into the works. The show has already become an instant classic (thanks, in most part, to the adorable nature of baby Yoda). While many Star Wars fans are clued into the happenings in The Mandalorian and know very well who the character is, there are more casual viewers of the series who are confused about who the character is supposed to be and why that dang voice sounds so familiar.
It’s easy to assume that the Mandalorian is similar to the character of Boba Fett based on the armor and mask shown, but he’s a character all his own. And if you’ve been watching the series and wondering where you know that voice from, we’re here to clue you in.
The Mandalorian is voiced by Pedro Pascal.
Actor Pedro Pascal voices the Mandalorian in the Disney+ series. Pedro Pascal has a pretty jarring voice as you may remember it from Game of Thrones where he played a Dornish prince named Oberyn Martell. Game of Thrones fans will remember Pedro’s portrayal of Oberyn as brave and vengeful, which ultimately led to his demise. There are many similarities between Oberyn and the Mandalorian — especially their fighting skills.
During a panel at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, Pedro was asked what it was like to embody the Mandalorian, and he replied by pointing at an image of him in full bounty hunter gear, blaster raised, followed by the official poster image on the screen above him.
He said, “Well, just look at the image. That’s what it’s like. Fantasy fulfillment….The Mandalorian is a mysterious lone gunman in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Some might say that he has questionable moral character which is in line with some of our best Westerns, some good samurai [films]…and he’s a bada**.”
Though Pedro voiced the Mandalorian, he didn’t always wear the suit.
One of the most interesting things about The Mandalorian and the production of the show is that many of the episodes have dubbed voicings from Pedro Pascal while the suit was being worn by other actors and stunt doubles.
According to director Bryce Dallas Howard, the creation of the character was a joint effort among Pedro Pascal and doubles Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder. Brendan Wayne happens to be the grandson of legendary Western star John Wayne. "He absolutely just brought everything to that character," Bryce told Vulture about working with Brendan. "We were able to find the moments and figure them out together."
Brendan Wayne was also asked about his collaboration with Pedro and told Vulture, "[Pedro] would ask me, and I would ask him the same question, which is, 'Why did you move like this during that moment?'" Brendan said. "We would go back and forth. The great thing about him is he's not impressed with himself. He's just an actor. And I mean that in the good way, not the bad way. He likes to learn and he likes to collaborate and he's very good at it.”
Some suggest that Pedro was just too busy to always act as the Mandalorian.
While some may find it weird that the voice actor was not always in the actual suit that the character wears, others find it completely normal and give Pedro a pass.
Remezcla states, “Pascal himself was incredibly busy last year, working on both this as well as Wonder Woman 1984 and other projects, so not having to be in the suit every day allows him the opportunity to pursue the other amazing things he has coming out. And from a dollars and cents perspective, it also works. Either way, Pascal is the Mandalorian whether you see him or not.”