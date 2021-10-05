Catherine Is (Sort of) Back From the Dead on 'Animal Kingdom'

None of the women on Animal Kingdom are ever safe and the Season 5 finale reminded us of that fact. Even Smurf, who led the Cody family on their various illegal exploits for decades, was killed by one of her own in the end. And now that Catherine's body was found, fans have a reminder of what happens to most of the women who join the Cody boys.

In case you forgot, Catherine was Baz's wife back in Season 1. She and Baz, who Smurf took in when he was a kid, had a daughter, Lena. After Catherine's death and then Baz's, Lena was sent to live with a new family.

It was honestly all for the best. Have you met the Codys?

In the final scene of the Season 5 finale, Catherine's body is accidentally dug up on the construction site of a new neighborhood. And now we know what will drive Season 6, the final season, forward.