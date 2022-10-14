The Season Finale of 'Bad Sisters' Addresses the Show's Big Murder Mystery

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Bad Sisters on Apple TV Plus.

The finale of Bad Sisters addresses the question that the series establishes at the very beginning: Who killed John "JP" Paul?

The critically-acclaimed series centers on two distinct timelines. One takes place before JP's death, in which the sisters of his wife Grace begin actively plotting JP's murder. The other takes place after his death and follows an insurance agent investigating foul play behind JP's passing.