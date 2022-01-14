Years Later, Players Still Have Theories on Who Killed Phone Guy in 'FNAF 1'

On your first night working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza in FNAF 1, you'll receive a phone call early on in your shift. The voice on the other end is a recording of one of the previous security workers of the establishment who has left messages to help guide you through your nights there.

After the fourth night, though, you'll no longer receive recordings from this mysterious figure (known henceforth as Phone Guy), and many players assume that he was killed by the animatronics. But who really killed Phone Guy in FNAF 1? Fans, of course, have some theories.