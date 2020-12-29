Who Is the Killer in 'Tiny Pretty Things' on Netflix?

Netflix 's latest addictive young adult drama is Tiny Pretty Things , which centers around dancers at an elite Chicago ballet school. While the students have already beaten the odds to secure spots in the competitive program, they're often still in conflict with each other because they'll do anything to achieve their dreams.

Toward the end of the season, it is revealed that instructor Ramon Costa (Bayardo De Murguia) was stabbed to death at the dance studio, and there are more than a few Archer School students who wanted him dead.

Based on the novel by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, Tiny Pretty Things is about more than just cutthroat competition and the regular dramas that take place in a high school setting. The show also proves to be a murder mystery.

The Season 1 finale didn't exactly provide clarity as to who killed Ramon Costa. But, because the series is based on a book, fans are hoping that some of their burning questions can be answered.

Who killed Ramon in 'Tiny Pretty Things'?

In the final moments of Season 1, Officer Isabel (Jess Salgueiro) finds Bette (Casimere Jollette), June (Daniela Norman), and Nevaeh (Kylie Jefferson) crowded around Ramon's body in the studio. It's clear that the choreographer was stabbed in the heart and that he is likely deceased. The season fades to black before even an accusation can fly about Ramon's likely killer.

Unfortunately for those who hoped that the book would contain spoilers about Ramon's killer, the storyline is not one that was included in the novel. Viewers will truly have to wait to find out who his killer is (that is if the show continues). But there are a few likely suspects that fans are speculating about online.

June is an obvious potential culprit, as Ramon prevented her from furthering her dance career several times by giving solos to other people. But because she was one of the ones to find his body, it seems almost too obvious. As the other people to find Ramon, Bette and Neveah are also popular suspects. The two are no strangers to doing whatever it takes to succeed.

But, again, because they were at the scene of the crime shortly after the murder, it could be someone else (or several others) entirely. Another theory is that the murderer is Cassie (Anna Maiche). She was engaged in a tryst with Ramon in Paris, and scorned love is often a motive for murder. Plus, Ramon was accused of being a predator toward Cassie throughout the show, so the two could have had an argument that ended in violence.

Article continues below advertisement

Likewise, Monique also would have had the same motive to kill, as she was having an affair with the choreographer too. Another possible killer is Topher (Shaun Benson), who made no bones about discussing his hatred for Ramon. Since Ramon wasn't exactly the most popular character on the show, there's really no shortage of people who could have snapped at him.

