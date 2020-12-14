Netflix Has Yet to Give the Greenlight to Season 2 of 'Tiny Pretty Things'

How far would you be willing to go to make it to the top? That's the question just about every character on Tiny Pretty Things has to grapple with. The 10-episode-long series plunges viewers into the stressful, highly competitive world of the Archer School of Ballet in Chicago, Ill. Season 1 debuted on Netflix on Dec. 14, 2020. What about Season 2 ?

Netflix has yet to approve Season 2 of 'Tiny Pretty Things.'

Netflix commissioned the first 10 episodes of the show in August 2019, a previous article by Deadline reveals. Unfortunately, there's no word yet on what the future of the show might be, or when Netflix might give the green light to Season 2.

Based on the eponymous book by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, Season 1 of Tiny Pretty Things tells the story of a group of incredibly ambitious ballet dancers who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty to get ahead.

Season 1 of the show kicks off with an incident. The opening scenes capture how one of the best and most-envied pupils of the Archer School of Ballet, Cassie (Anna Maiche), falls off a roof. She is then replaced by Neveah (Kylie Jefferson), a level-headed person who makes strong efforts to initiate changes at the school — which Madame Dubois (Lauren Holly) doesn't take to all that well.

The side characters include Bette (Casimere Jollette), Delia's sister, who is willing to continue dancing despite her severely injured foot, and Delia (Tory Trowbridge), the young woman perfectly capable of putting lives at risk if that means that she might be able to fight her way to the limelight.

Oren (Barton Cowperthwaite) is juggling an eating disorder, a public relationship with Bette, and a secret fling with Shane (Brennan Clost) — on top of his career as a dancer. June (Daniela Norman ) has to find a way to convince her skeptical mother that she does have a future in the field, which turns out to be a mighty task in and of itself.

Season 1 of Tiny Pretty Things turned out to be an instant hit among viewers — and it's easy to see why. "If y'all want an actually good Netflix original to watch then Tiny Pretty Things is coming out on Monday (and with a Black girl lead!)" tweeted a social media user named ctrlgrlz.

Tiny Pretty Things is based on a book series — which means that the writers of the show do have plenty of material to draw on when it comes to future episodes. The first volume by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, titled Tiny Pretty Things, came out in May 2015. It was followed by Shiny Broken Pieces in July 2016.

At this stage, there's no information available on what the plot of Season 2 might be. Likewise, it's uncertain which of the stars would be able to resume their role on the show. Should Netflix choose to approve the series, the new batch of episodes could be released as early as December 2021, a recently published article by Daily Express states.