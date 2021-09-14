Who Killed Simon in 'One of Us Is Lying'? Peacock's Murder Mystery Is Based on a Best-Seller

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for One of Us Is Lying.

Are you ready for the next big young adult murder-mystery to binge-watch this fall?

One of Us Is Lying is based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Karen M. McManus. It follows five high school teens from different cliques who walk into detention — but only four make it out alive. Simon, a hated teen at Bayview High, dies during detention when he has an allergic reaction after taking a sip of water that turns out to be peanut oil.