Families of Camp Mystic Flood Victims Are Suing the Camp — Here's What We Know

In July 2025, flooding tore through Central Texas, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people. One story that took center stage in the aftermath of the floods was the death toll at Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp built alongside the Guadalupe River. Footage of the terror and destruction was shared on social media in real-time, as campers and counselors fled to safety.

Unfortunately, 25 campers, two counselors, and one director lost their lives while attempting to escape the floods. According to reporting from Oregon Public Broadcasting — based on analysis from NPR, PBS’s FRONTLINE, and data scientists — Camp Mystic was more at risk of flooding than what the federal government had previously reported. The owners of Camp Mystic are now facing a lawsuit. Here's what we know.

Who owns Camp Mystic?

Camp Mystic is owned and operated by Dick and Tweety Eastland, who were had been at Mystic since 1974, per the camp's website. Dick died trying to save campers during the floods. They were the third generation of Eastlands to manage the camp since Dick's grandparents purchased it in 1939. Dick's eldest son, Richard Eastland, is the Head Chef and Kitchen Supervisor. He manages and oversees the day-to-day operations of the dining hall and has been there since 2001.

Edward and Liz Eastland are the Directors at Camp Mystic Guadalupe River, Camp Mystic’s original camp. As Dick's youngest son, Edward "gained extensive knowledge of the operations of Camp Mystic, in and out of the office." Liz started her journey as a camper in 1992, then shifted to Mystic’s Program Director from 2005-2007. She is also a registered nurse, but does not appear to work as a nurse for the camp.

In the summer of 2020, Camp Mystic Cypress Lake was built and is now managed by Britt and Catie Eastland, the directors. They have been living at the camp full-time with their three children since 2015. Britt is a lawyer, and Catie has a degree in education. Like her sister-in-law, Catie has a history with the camp, though she was a counselor, not a camper.

Caitlin Bonner, mother of 9-year-old Lila Bonner, who died in the Central Texas floods, spoke to state lawmakers about her daughter at a committee hearing about Senate Bill 1, which would tighten regulations on summer camps. She turned 9 only three days before arriving at Camp Mystic. "Lila was special, she was beautiful, she was pure, she was so kind, the most gentle little girl who fiercely loved her little sisters and all her friends."

Here is what we know about the Camp Mystic lawsuit.

The families of five campers, as well as the two counselors who died, filed a lawsuit against Camp Mystic in November 2025, per ABC News. "Today, campers Margaret, Lila, Molly, Lainey, and Blakely should be third graders, and counselors Chloe and Katherine should be freshmen at the University of Texas," said the petition. "And while their families struggle with their loss, the Camp's actions since the tragedy have only deepened the pain."

The lawsuit alleges that "gross negligence and reckless disregard for safety led to a 'self-created disaster,'" which claimed the lives of 28 individuals, including one of the camp's owners. Allegations also include a focus on profits over safety, especially pertaining to cabin locations. There are also claims that a "never evacuate" order was in place surrounding floods.