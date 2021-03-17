Jon-Michael Ecker Plays Lieutenant Greg Grainger in 'Chicago Fire'

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, actress Kara Killmer hinted that Grainger could help shake things up between Brett and Casey.

"We have some new characters coming in for both of them that are going to maybe create a little jealousy. So in terms of where it goes," she told the outlet. "It's been two and a half seasons of them having heat, [a] long slow burn and so hopefully they'll work it out and just get real candid. Have a real good conversation. Just let it out on the table."