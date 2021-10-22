Hondo Is Not a Big Fan of New Team Leader Sanchez on 'S.W.A.T'

During Season 5, Episode 3, fans of the CBS series were introduced to former S.W.A.T. member Rodrigo Sanchez, and it was very clear that Hondo is not a fan of the veteran LAPD member.

Ouch. So, what do we know about Sanchez and the actor who plays him? Keep reading to find out.

In fact, Shemar Moore 's character went on to describe Sanchez as "arrogant, self-centered, and always wants the credit."

Rodrigo Sanchez is played by actor David DeSantos.

If Sanchez looks familiar to you, it's probably because David DeSantos is a very busy actor and has more than 50 credits to his name. He is also known for playing a man in uniform pretty frequently on the small screen. Along with his new role on S.W.A.T., David has played a law enforcement official on Animal Kingdom, The Rookie, and SEAL Team. Plus, he has also appeared in popular shows such as Roswell, New Mexico and General Hospital.

His character on S.W.A.T. was brought in to take over as leader of the team after Hondo was demoted in Season 4 for speaking out against racism in the LAPD. Hondo and Sanchez are expected to butt heads over this transition of power — and fans are clearly Team Hondo.

I trust Luca’s Spidey-senses regarding Sanchez, ‘cause something is off with him. #SWAT pic.twitter.com/O06F1Y1UC4 — ᑕᕼᖇIᔕ ᔕOY-ᒪEᑎT GᖇEEᑎ Iᔕ ᑭEOᑭᒪE-ᗩᑎGᑕO (@csoy13) October 16, 2021

Something ain’t right with Sanchez #SWAT — Kayla Weir 💙 (@Kayla_Weir10) October 16, 2021

I already dont like sanchez... hurry up make hondo 20 david again #SWAT pic.twitter.com/7P4wSDI7eE — Nyema (@Nyema49218525) October 16, 2021

"Hondo, Sanchez is after your ass, you should know that. He is a smug guy with a very big ego. Be safe. Your team will always have your back," one viewer tweeted before another added, "Oh heLL NAH, SANCHEZ NEEDS TO GO." A third chimed in, "I already don't like Sanchez... hurry up make Hondo 20 David again."

Sorry to disappoint, but according to IMDb, Sanchez will be on the show until at least Season 5, Episode 6 (titled "Crisis Actor").