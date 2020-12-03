Everyone’s Obsessed With the New Match.com Commercial — Who Plays Satan?

If you told us that Ryan Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort , had somehow cast Satan himself for the Match.com commercial, we’d be tempted to believe it. Throughout the new Match.com campaign, Satan acts pretty much exactly as you’d expect him to as he meets 2020, the love of his life. They hoard toilet paper, snap selfies in front of a literal dumpster fire, and enjoy a romantic moment on a bench together as the world — if you’ll allow the expression — goes to hell.