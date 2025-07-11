[SPOILER]'s Appearance at the End of 'Superman' Is Setting up Its Own Movie Milly Alcock is best known for her work on 'House of the Dragon.' By Joseph Allen Published July 11 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Warner Bros.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Superman. As Superman establishes almost immediately, this version of the story takes place in a world where superheroes have existed for years. Superman has been around for a few years, and as we see fairly early in the movie, he is currently in the possession of a superpowered dog named Krypto.

It isn't until near the end of the movie, though, that we learn who actually owns Krypto. Superman's cousin, Supergirl, turns out to be the dog's actual owner, and she shows up to collect him at the end of the movie. Now, many want to know who the actor playing Supergirl is. Here's what we know.

Who plays Supergirl in 'Superman'?

Supergirl is played by Milly Alcock in Superman, and she'll also be playing the role in Supergirl, which is set to hit theaters next summer. Like David Corenswet, the actor who plays Superman, Milly is a relatively unknown performer, although you might recognize her from a couple of things. Milly is an Australian actor who is best known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen during the first season of House of the Dragon.

She handed that role off to Emma D'Arcy as her character aged, although she returned briefly in the second season. Milly also starred alongside Meghann Fahey in Sirens, a Netflix limited series about two sisters who find themselves debating their relative privilege in a secluded, wealthy beach town. Milly's role as Supergirl will definitely introduce her to a much larger audience than she's had to date, but if her previous work is to be believed, she's up for the challenge.

Milly Alcock's version of Supergirl is a bit of a mess.

As Superman explains earlier in the film, his watching Krypto is more of a "foster" situation, apparently because he's agreed to take on the job while his cousin is off the planet. Superman explains to Robot #4 at the end of the movie that his cousin likes to party off-world on planets with red suns because the yellow sun makes it so that Kryptonians can't get drunk on Earth.

I was spoiled on what Milly looks like as Supergirl and I'm already obsessed. She looks absolutely gorgeous, the suit looks amazing on her 🥹💙

I need it to be 2026 to see her in her solo movie 😭 pic.twitter.com/6P2CLW6JV2 — Lizzie| met Flo and Haiz 💚💜🇲🇽 (@HedaBombshell24) July 10, 2025 Source: Twitter/@HedaBombshell24

During our brief glimpse of Supergirl, she seems pretty hammered, and it seems fair to say that she is not quite as put together as her cousin. We don't learn much about whether the world knows about her, but it's clear that Supergirl's journey will be towards taking on more responsibility, which is definitely a different place than where Superman is when we meet him at the beginning of this film.