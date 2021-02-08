Vanessa Marano Appeared in 'NCIS' and 'CSI' Before Joining the Cast of '9-1-1'

"Future Tense" captures a few awkward scenes between Hen and a classmate, Sydney (Vanessa Marano). Hen has plenty of experience under her belt — which, it turns out, doesn't make it easier for her to fit in. She unexpectedly clashes with Sydney when they have to perform a standard medical procedure.

Later on in the episode, Sydney shows up unannounced at Hen's house, asking her to lie to the professor, Dr. Arthur Langford (Scotch Ellis Loring), about their struggles to work together.

"Future Tense" makes up one part of the much-anticipated crossover event that temporarily merges the fictive world of 9-1-1 with that of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The first part of the crossover event captures Hen's attempts to smooth things out with her hot-headed peer. The corresponding episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled "Hold the Line," shows her and Owen (Rob Lowe) as they try to tackle together the disastrous outcomes of a helicopter crash.