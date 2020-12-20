Joshua Malina Plays Rogue Police Officer Arthur Tipping on 'Shameless'

A recent episode of Shameless titled "Go Home, Gentrifier!" marked the beginning of a new chapter in Carl's (Ethan Cutkosky) life. The rebellious young adult chooses an unlikely profession, accepting a role with the Chicago police.

His experiences with the job defy all expectations, however. His superior, Officer Tipping, turns out to be a lazy person, who, after a long day of work, ends up going too far at a nearby bar only to suffer a heart attack. So, who plays Officer Tipping on the show?