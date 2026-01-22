Who Runs the Atlanta Hawks TokTik Page? Meet Owner Jesse Itzler Jesse Itzler is a co-owner of the team. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 22 2026, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Basketball fans are curious who runs the TikTok page for the Atlanta Hawks' basketball team. The team is owned by a group headed by principal owner and the Governor of the Board of Directors, Tony Ressler, that includes actor Jami Gertz (Ressler's wife), former baller Grant Hill, and entrepreneur Jesse Itzler, per the NBA.

Jesse is the co-founder of the private jet card company Marquis Jet. The company provides prepaid private aviation access that allows users to deposit flight hours for future use at a fixed rate. He was also a partner in the beverage company Zico Coconut Water and the founder of The 100 Mile Group.



Here's who runs the Atlanta Hawks TikTok page.

Jesse reportedly runs the team's TikTok page with the help of his social media team, which includes Melissa Proctor, Annie Finberg, Alex Mueller, and David Lee. In addition to Jesse's businesses, he is also a rapper. The millionaire signed a deal with Delicious Vinyl Records in 1991 and released his debut album, "Thirty Footer in Your Face," under the name Jesse Jaymes. He also co-wrote songs for rapper Tone Lōc and wrote and performed the theme song for Inside the NBA, "I Love This Game."

Jesse and his wife, Sara Blakely, were part of the group that bought the team with Tony Ressler back in 2015. The talented millionaire is also an author of the books Living With a SEAL: 31 Days Training With the Toughest Man on the Planet, and Living With the Monks: What Turning off My Phone Taught Me about Happiness, Gratitude, and Focus.

@atballplayers This is Jesse Itzler, the current owner of the Atlanta Hawks. Born and raised in Roslyn, New York - his resume is longer than most. - Creator of the Knicks song “go new york go new york” - Co-founder of Marquis Jet, a private jet card company, which was later sold to Berkshire Hathaway/NetJets. - Co-founder of Zico Coconut Water, a beverage company, eventually acquired by The Coca-Cola Company. - Wrote books such as “Living with a SEAL: 31 Days Training with the Toughest Man on the Planet” and “Living with the Monks: What Turning Off My Phone Taught Me about Happiness, Gratitude, and Focus.” - Married to Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx and father of four children. @Jesse Itzler is recognized not only for his successful ventures in business but also for his adventurous and motivational approach to life, emphasizing the importance of pushing boundaries and embracing discomfort for personal development. [via @The Real Oshow] ♬ Cochise X Playboi Carti Beat - Staysee

Jesse spent one month training with former Navy SEAL David Goggins to write Living With a SEAL, and both of his books were on The New York Times Best Seller list. The Atlanta Hawks are dedicated to community and created the Atlanta Hawks Creators Collective, a unique program that brings together a selected group of local influencers to engage with the local community and "create exciting content that showcases the spirit of our team and culture of the city," per the NBA.

The content team captured rapper Gucci Mane proposing at a game back in 2016. The team shared a hilarious video of the proposal with text that read, "Just handed her the ring. No questions asked."