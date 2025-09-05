Inside David Goggins’ Personal Life: Is He Married? Plus, His Estranged Relationship With His Daughter "He is a SELFISH MAN." By Niko Mann Published Sept. 5 2025, 7:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @davidgoggins

Motivational speaker, author, and athlete David Goggins is also a retired Navy SEAL who shares motivational videos on social media, and his fans want to know if he is married. He is also a former Army Ranger with more than 13 million followers on Instagram.

According to Sports Illustrated, David helps people get into shape who do not consider themselves to be athletes by balancing his time between training and inspiring others. He recently completed the illustrious Bigfoot 200 ultramarathon race in Washington's Cascade Mountains. The race consists of an over 200-mile journey, and athletes must navigate the rough terrain as they ascend 44,000 feet. He is also a Guinness World Record holder for completing 4,030 pull-ups in just 17 hours.

David Goggins was previously married and is now engaged to a woman named Jennifer Kish.

David Goggins is reportedly divorced from nurse Aleeza Goggins. The former couple married in 2005. The motivational speaker credited Aleeza for guiding and supporting him through grueling training sessions and ultramarathons, as well as for her sacrifices so he could reach his goals. They divorced in 2007. He is currently engaged to Jennifer Kish. Jennifer is also the executive director of Goggins, LLC., according to Urban Matter.

David also has a daughter named Jade from a previous relationship.

David also has a daughter from another relationship with a woman named Pam. His daughter, Jade Goggins, called out her father after he published his book, Can't Hurt Me. Jade called him a deadbeat dad and "not a very good guy." On Reddit, Jade said that she hadn't had a relationship with her father for many years.

"Some of you know, most of you don't hint," she wrote. "YES, this is my father lol. YES, he does have a child. One actually.. ME LOL. He has nothing to do with me, hasn't for 17 years now. He's not a very good guy. Let's just say that. YES !! 100 percent he has done some amazing things in life that most people couldn't do, but that doesn't give him the right to kick me to the curb. He is a SELFISH MAN. SOOOO if you have any questions, let me know. I'd be more than happy to answer them."

David Goggins alleged daughter has come out on TikTok to say he has never been in her life and is a deadbeat 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ay19MvJ8Cf — lve me (@616lvemlone) August 23, 2025

She ended the post with the hashtag "#donebeingsilent." Jade also called out her estranged father on TikTok. "Mama, I’m chasing a ghost. #10years #silenttoolong #daddyissues #donebeingquiet #donewiththelies." David claimed that Jade's mother made her hate him. He also claimed to be in her life until she was 15 and said Jade was ungrateful. He also said he never missed a child support payment for his daughter.

However, it would seem that Jade does not agree, and unfortunately, his remarks pushed his daughter further away. She responded to his comments by saying, "There will never be a day you will ever see me again. ... Have a great life, David."